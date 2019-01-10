Regina Pats, REAL consider future of Brandt Centre with new lease agreement

The Regina Pats and Regina Exhibition Association Limited‘s (REAL) new lease agreement gives both parties time to consider the option of either refurbishing the Brandt Centre at Evraz Place or to build a new entertainment facility.

The two groups announced the agreement on Thursday, which won’t expire until May of 2023.

“We’re pleased to continue our strong partnership with the Regina Pats Hockey Club,” said Tim Reid, REAL President and CEO.

READ MORE: All eyes on Regina as the city gears up to host another major sporting event

“We’re excited to continue working together in our common commitment to our community and extending a century-long partnership.”

Evraz Place has been the home of the Pats since 1917 — the year of their inception.

The lease extension signifies their long-time partnership along with a mutual desire to support the growth of hockey in Regina for years to come.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets to take on Calgary Flames as Tim Horton’s Classic comes to Regina

“It’s improving, and this is an example of that and how we are working together. It’s a mutually beneficial extension that allows us to take some steps forward on more important things,” said Stacey Cattell, Pats COO.

“We have a major stake in the Brandt Centre being the main entertainment source,” Cattell continued. “What’s the future going to be for the centre? What’s the future going to be for Pats hockey?”

Meanwhile, the details of the extension are being kept confidential.

WATCH: Lethbridge Hurricanes acquire 2 star forwards from Regina Pats in blockbuster deal