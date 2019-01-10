Okanagan weather: Snow slides out, drier days ahead

After snow, up to 13 centimetres, fell in parts of the North Okanagan, Shuswap and Arrow Lakes between Tuesday and Wednesday, drier days are rolling in.

Thursday started off on a mostly cloudy note, with temperatures climbing from below the freezing mark early in the morning up to 5 degrees in the Central and South Okanagan before noon.

The mild, mid-single digit air spills in right through the afternoon, with late day sunny breaks likely.

Clouds swing back in overnight, which should catch temperatures before they fall too far below freezing early Friday morning.

The final day of the first full week of 2019 will feature some clouds early in the day, with the chance of a few afternoon sunny breaks, as the mercury makes its way up to around 6 degrees for a daytime high.

Clear breaks Friday night will bring in a bit more cooling to kick off the second weekend of the year in mid-minus single digits early Saturday morning, but don’t be deceived.

Despite a cool start and some morning clouds, sunshine will slide back in with an upper ridge Saturday afternoon, as the region climbs to a daytime high of around 5 degrees.

That ridge will keep freezing levels around or above 2500 metres at times over the weekend, as mostly sunny skies get into full swing with mid-single digit afternoon highs both Sunday and Monday.

Clouds do return with a slight chance of mid-week snow, as arctic air tries to press back in by the end of the second full week of 2019.

