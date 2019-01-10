Peterborough man accused of striking bar worker with canned beverage

A 54-year-old Peterborough man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking a downtown bar worker with a canned beverage.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an employee at a Charlotte Street bar says a man approached her and struck her with a canned beverage. It’s also alleged the man threatened the employee and then left the area.

Police say the accused and employee know each other.

On Wednesday, police located a suspect at a residence and arrested him.

Jeffrey Leon Dodds, 54, of Aylmer Street North, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of breach of recognizance and failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.