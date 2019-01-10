Frontenac County teen charged with sexual assault involving youth in Peterborough area

A Frontenac County teen has been charged with sexual assault on a young person in Peterborough in an incident from four years ago.

In November 2018, the Peterborough Police Service were informed about an alleged sexual assault which occurred in the Peterborough area in 2014. It’s alleged the accused threatened the victim.

“At the time of the offence both the victim and the accused were young persons and knew each other,” police said.

On Jan. 4, the accused, now 17, went to the Peterborough police station where he was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in a Peterborough court on Jan. 21.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act the name of a young person cannot be released, police said.