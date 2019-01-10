Police investigating after collision on Hwy. 6 in West Grey leaves 2 dead

Two people have died after a collision in West Grey, police say.

According to Grey County OPP, on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m., two vehicles collided on Highway 6, north of Rocky Saugeen Road.

Police say a car was travelling southbound on Highway 6 when it collided with a northbound SUV.

Officers say the occupants of the car, 46-year-old Duane Drinkle and 31-year-old Lydia Wilson, both from Owen Sound, succumbed to their injuries as a result of the collision.

Police say the driver of the SUV was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say a portion of Highway 6 was closed for several hours while police investigated, however it has re-opened.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).