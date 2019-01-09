Boy, 17, arrested after Airdrie armed robbery investigation

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a 2018 armed robbery in Airdrie, Alta.

RCMP responded to the scene at the Shell gas station near Coopers Town Promenade on Nov. 28, 2018 at 10:20 a.m.

Police said a male suspect went into the store with a handgun, demanded money and other goods, then fled on foot.

“The month-long investigation was greatly aided by Airdrie residents who provided the RCMP with video surveillance,” a news release said Wednesday.

The Airdrie boy faces six charges including robbery with a firearm, police said.

Cpl. Gina Slaney said the boy was released on strict conditions because he presents no risk to the public.

The boy — who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act — is scheduled to attend court on Feb. 7.