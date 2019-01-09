Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury to opt-in to allow retail cannabis stores

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has decided to opt-in and allow bricks-and-mortar cannabis stores within the municipality.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted in favour of allowing pot shops within the town.

The province has given municipalities until Jan. 22 to opt out of having private cannabis storefronts operate within their boundaries.

To help councillors in Bradford West Gwillimbury make the decision, an online survey was conducted from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8.

According to the survey results, 64 per cent of respondents supported or strongly supported allowing cannabis retail stores in the town, while 35 per cent opposed or strongly opposed. One per cent of respondents were undecided.

Of those surveyed, 62.5 per cent recommended opting in immediately to be considered as a possible location for retail stores, while 9.5 per cent preferred to opt out for now and potentially reconsider. The remaining 28 per cent of respondents would like the town to opt-out permanently.

And, while it is ultimately up to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to determine where retail outlets will be permitted, at this time, Bradford does not qualify as the town does not meet the 50,000 population threshold.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council also directed staff to prepare a report outlining how the town’s smoking regulations could be tightened to limit where smoking tobacco or cannabis, including vaping, is permitted.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the AGCO website did not reflect that the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury had opted-in.