Suspect wanted in alleged Okanagan bakery robbery

RCMP have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly tried to rob a patron at an Okanagan bakery.

Police say the incident happened on Dec. 29, 2018, at a bakery in Enderby when a woman tried to rob an elderly man in the parking lot.

“Policed learned that the elderly male victim was approached by an unknown female who allegedly made threats to stab the victim if he didn’t produce money,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release. “A brief struggle ensued, however the male victim was able to get into his vehicle and drive away without injury.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman in her mid- to late 40s who stands approximately five feet four inches tall and has blond hair and a thin build. Police say she was wearing a camouflage jacket and jeans at the time of the alleged incident.

Brett says RCMP are determined to find the suspect.

“Although this incident is isolated, the RCMP would like to identify and hold this person responsible for her actions. No one wants to attend their community bakery and feel unsafe,” she said.