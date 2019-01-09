Traffic
January 9, 2019 10:54 am

Highway 3 closed

By Global News
Paulson Summit Hwy 3, about 3 km east of Paulson Summit, looking west. (elevation: 1446 metres)

DriveBC
Heavy snow is playing havoc on Highway 3.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed in both directions as the result of a vehicle incident between Garret Road and Saturday Creek — nine km west of Sunday Summit.

It says an assessment is in progress and the estimated time for re-opening is noon today.

Alternate routes are Highway 5 or Highway 1.

There’s a snowfall warning in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass where anywhere between 15 and 25 cm is expected.

The snow is expected to taper off to flurries by Friday morning.

