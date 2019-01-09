N.B. teen charged after allegedly ramming into police cruiser, then fleeing

A 16-year-old boy from the Renous, N.B., area is facing charges after he allegedly struck a police cruiser with his vehicle then fled.

New Brunswick RCMP say on Jan. 4 officers tried to stop a vehicle travelling on Route 8.

Police say the driver tried to avoid the police stop, struck a police vehicle, and drove his vehicle toward a police officer, then fled the scene.

Officers followed the vehicle, which they say ended up leaving the road and going into a ditch on South Renous Road.

The driver, from Smiths Crossing, N.B., was arrested at the scene.

Police say he appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Monday to face charges of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, mischief causing danger to life, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police.

He was released on several conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 18.