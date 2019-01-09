Missing man thought to be in McCreary

Manitoba First Nations Police are asking for help in finding 26-year-old Reynold Roulette.

Police say he was last seen in Sandy Bay First Nation on Jan. 5, but contact was last had on social media on Jan. 6.

It is believed he may be in the McCreary area, but police have not confirmed this.

READ MORE: Police searching for missing Winnipeg man

Roulette is described as five feet six inches, 165 pounds, with a slender build and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with black and green plaid sleeves, blue jeans and black runners.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Selkirk woman

Police say there are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone to contact Manitoba First Nations Police if they have any information.