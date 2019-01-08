Old Radio
January 8, 2019 6:37 pm

Those Old Radio Shows – Jan. 11 & 12

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, Jan. 11:

Hour 1: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Ep. 1, The Shanghai Secret; Our Miss Brooks – Mr. Boynton’s Moustache
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Sisters
Hour 3: Groucho Marx – GI Journal w/ Lucille Ball; My Favourite Husband – Liz Learns to Swim
Hour 4: Box 13 – Design for Danger; Hardy Family – Jr. Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, Jan. 12:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 87, Round Trip; Great Gildersleeve – Hattie and Hooker
Hour 2: Gunsmoke – Buffalo Man; Pete Kelley Blues – Gus Trudeau
Hour 3: Life of Riley – Riley Becomes an Actor on TV; Damon Runyan Theater – The Breakman’s Daughter
Hour 4: Green Hornet – Hot Money and Death; The Six Shooter – Sheriff Billy
Hour 5: Jack Benny – Lunch at the Brown Derby; Calling All Cars – The Missing Guns

