Those Old Radio Shows – Jan. 11 & 12

Friday, Jan. 11:

Hour 1: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Ep. 1, The Shanghai Secret; Our Miss Brooks – Mr. Boynton’s Moustache

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Sisters

Hour 3: Groucho Marx – GI Journal w/ Lucille Ball; My Favourite Husband – Liz Learns to Swim

Hour 4: Box 13 – Design for Danger; Hardy Family – Jr. Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, Jan. 12:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 87, Round Trip; Great Gildersleeve – Hattie and Hooker

Hour 2: Gunsmoke – Buffalo Man; Pete Kelley Blues – Gus Trudeau

Hour 3: Life of Riley – Riley Becomes an Actor on TV; Damon Runyan Theater – The Breakman’s Daughter

Hour 4: Green Hornet – Hot Money and Death; The Six Shooter – Sheriff Billy

Hour 5: Jack Benny – Lunch at the Brown Derby; Calling All Cars – The Missing Guns

