More public health inspection results available in Hamilton

Hamilton residents can now access the public health inspection results of more than 11,000 businesses and facilities.

As of Jan. 8, the posting of health inspection results has been expanded on the city of Hamilton’s website to include licensed child care facilities, tattoo parlours, hair and nail salons and other personal service settings, public pools and spas, small drinking water systems, tanning facilities and residential camps.

There is also information about tobacco and e-cigarette retailer convictions.

The new information is in addition to inspection results for restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses that sell food, and which have been available online since 2009.

The city says businesses are inspected to ensure they are in compliance with public health regulations, adding that the goal is to prevent infections and illness and to promote healthy and safe practices within the community.

The list includes;

3,200 food premises

770 personal services settings such as tattoo and piercing studios, nail and hair salons

366 tobacco vendors and 166 e-cigarette vendors

230 licensed child care centres

217 pools/spas/wading pools/splash pads

8 beaches