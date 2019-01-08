Alleged Central Okanagan Hospice fraudster back in court

One of two women charged with allegedly stealing money from a non-profit organization in Kelowna is scheduled to appear in court today.

A little more than a year ago, Global Okanagan was first to report that more than $180,000 had gone missing from the Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s coffers between 2015 and 2017. The RCMP launched an investigation into the missing funds, resulting in charges against the former executive director of COHA and the office manager.

According to court documents, on Sept. 12, 2012, former executive director Susan Steen allegedly defrauded COHA of $71 by making a false claim for a cellphone expense. Steen is also accused of stealing more than $109,000 from COHA between July 2012 and April 2016, allegedly using the hospice’s credit card.

Steen told Global News she suffers from a gambling problem.

Steen was facing additional charges in Nanaimo after allegedly stealing roughly $6,000 from the Nanaimo Community Hospice Society, where she was hired as executive director for six months after leaving Kelowna.

She pleaded guilty to the Nanaimo charge and was sentenced to four months in jail plus two years probation.

COHA’s officer manager, Melanie Gray, is accused of stealing $69,000 between February 2013 and November 2015 by using the Central Okanagan Hospice’s credit card.

She’s due back in Kelowna court this morning.

Steen was also told to be back in Kelowna court today, but her name is not on Tuesday’s court docket.