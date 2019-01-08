Crime
January 8, 2019 12:35 pm

Police seek information regarding ‘woman in distress’ in Lower Sackville

By Reporter  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Halifax District RCMP are asking for the public’s help with an investigation involving a woman who was heard yelling from the back seat of a vehicle in Lower Sackville.

Police say the incident on Fescue Court was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The car started and stopped numerous times before the female was heard yelling, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a small grey hatchback, possibly a Hyundai. Police say the passenger in the car is a tall, white male with short dark hair.

There is no physical description of the driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

