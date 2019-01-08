Vehicle hits parked car in northeast Calgary, drugs a factor: police
A A
Drugs were a factor in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night, police said.
After a call came in about a car hitting a parked car on a busy street heading into a residential area, officers were dispatched to Grier Avenue N.E. and 4 Street N.E. at around 8 p.m.
Police said the driver, the only person in the vehicle, was unconscious but expected to survive.
EMS determined the incident was drug-related and administered naloxone.
Police continue to investigate.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.