Vehicle hits parked car in northeast Calgary, drugs a factor: police

Drugs were a factor in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night, police said.

After a call came in about a car hitting a parked car on a busy street heading into a residential area, officers were dispatched to Grier Avenue N.E. and 4 Street N.E. at around 8 p.m.

Police said the driver, the only person in the vehicle, was unconscious but expected to survive.

EMS determined the incident was drug-related and administered naloxone.

Police continue to investigate.