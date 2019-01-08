Traffic
January 8, 2019 12:31 am
Updated: January 8, 2019 12:45 am

Vehicle hits parked car in northeast Calgary, drugs a factor: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police were dispatched to Grier Avenue N.E. and 4 Street N.E. on Monday after a single-vehicle crash.

Dani Lantela/Global News
A A

Drugs were a factor in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night, police said.

After a call came in about a car hitting a parked car on a busy street heading into a residential area, officers were dispatched to Grier Avenue N.E. and 4 Street N.E. at around 8 p.m.

Police said the driver, the only person in the vehicle, was unconscious but expected to survive.

Calgary police were dispatched to Grier Avenue N.E. and 4 Street N.E. on Monday after a single-vehicle crash.

Dani Lantela/Global News

EMS determined the incident was drug-related and administered naloxone.

Police continue to investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary drugs
Calgary drugs car crash
Calgary Traffic
drug crash Calgary
drug-related car crash
drug-related car crash Calgary
Grier Avenue Calgary crash
Grier Avenue N.E.
Naloxone
northeast calgary crash
parked car crash Calgary
single-vehicle Calgary crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.