January 14, 2019

Those Old Radio Shows – Jan. 18 & 19

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
Friday, Jan. 18:

Hour 1: Voyage of the Scarlet Queen – Ep. 2, The While Jack Buddha; The Black Museum – The Telegram}
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Stella Dallas
Hour 3: Life of Riley – Riley Coaches Jr.’s Basketball Team; Let George Do It – Mayhem by Experts
Hour 4: Boston Blackie – The Carnival Killings; Bickersons – Best of the Bickersons Vol. 3

Saturday, Jan. 19:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 88, Stick Up; Dragnet – The Big Bull
Hour 2: Father Knows Best – Mind Your Manners; Wild Bill Hickok – Mixed Brands
Hour 3: Abbot & Costello – Sheriff of North Hollywood; Bulldog Drummond – Case of the Gestapo MUrder
Hour 4: The Whistler – Quiet Suicide; Fibber McGee & Molly – Hot Water Shortage
Hour 5: Theater of Romance – Conflict; The Lone Ranger – The Ranchland Frame Up

