Oro-Medonte man charged in connection with child pornography investigation
A man from Oro-Medonte, Ont., has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.
On Monday, following a lengthy internet investigation, Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Oro-Medonte.
As a result, officers say a computer containing child sexual abuse material was seized.
Police say 37-year-old Alden George Matechuk has been arrested and charged with one count of making available child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.
According to police, Matechuk was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.
