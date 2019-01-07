Police use stun gun to arrest suspect at Waterloo business
Police used a stun gun to apprehend a suspect in Waterloo on Saturday night.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a business on Columbia Street West for a report of an unwanted man.
Police allege that when they tried to arrest him, he became combative and they then used a “conducted energy weapon” or stun gun.
An officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the suspect was also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure before being released.
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges including assaulting police, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.
