Environment Canada warns of possible freezing rain in Kingston area

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of the possibility of freezing rain in the Kingston region.

READ MORE: Freezing rain warning, light snow and colder temperatures in store for GTA

The area has seen some stark changes in temperature over the past several days. Environment Canada warns the temperature may change overnight from below freezing to above freezing, and precipitation during that time may turn into freezing rain.

The environmental agency said that Kingston, Napanee and Prince Edward County could see freezing rain sometime in the evening and overnight.

Environment Canada says a band of snow with possible ice pellets is expected to blow through the area Monday afternoon, but the agency doesn’t expect much snow to accumulate on the ground before nighttime, calling for just a few centimetres.

READ MORE: Freezing rain expected for Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia: Environment Canada

But Environment Canada says more precipitation is expected to move into the area Monday evening, and says a period of freezing rain is possible late in evening before the snow changes to rain overnight.

The weather authority is urging motorists to be cautious driving in the area overnight and to watch out for slippery roads.