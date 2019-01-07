Crime
January 7, 2019 1:40 pm

Police seek vehicle in connection with fail to remain investigation in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are searching for a Ford Crown Victoria in connection with a fail to remain investigation in Barrie.

Barrie Police Service / Facebook
A A

Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fail-to-remain investigation in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Friday just before 11:30 p.m., a collision occurred on Hickling Trail.

Police say a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed lost control while trying to turn around and struck an electrical transformer and a tree.

READ MORE: Man dead after snowmobile collides with steel dock in Gravenhurst: OPP

According to police, the vehicle was occupied by two men at the time of the collision. The vehicle would have left the scene with extensive front-end damage.

Police say the vehicle involved is believed to be a white Ford Crown Victoria.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Collision
Barrie collision investigation
Barrie Police
collision investigation
Fail to Remain
Ford Crown Victoria
Hickling Trail
Hit and Run

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.