Police seek vehicle in connection with fail to remain investigation in Barrie
Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fail-to-remain investigation in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Friday just before 11:30 p.m., a collision occurred on Hickling Trail.
Police say a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed lost control while trying to turn around and struck an electrical transformer and a tree.
According to police, the vehicle was occupied by two men at the time of the collision. The vehicle would have left the scene with extensive front-end damage.
Police say the vehicle involved is believed to be a white Ford Crown Victoria.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
