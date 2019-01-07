Canada
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Nepean

Ottawa police say a 55-year-old man was struck and killed by a Via Rail train in Nepean on Saturday evening.

Ottawa police say a man was struck and killed by a Via Rail train on Saturday in Nepean.

According to police, a 55-year-old man was hit by a VIA train at the intersection of Merivale and MacFarlane roads. The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police determined the incident to be non-suspicious and say they will not be providing further information.

According to a Via Rail spokesperson, the incident occurred with train 59 travelling between Ottawa and Toronto at around 7 p.m. and led to delays of several hours for two trains while the investigation was being conducted. Passengers on one of the trains were taken to their destination by bus and the other train continued on later that evening.

VIA Rail said they will not make any further comment about the incident.

