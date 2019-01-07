London police searching for missing 67-year-old woman

City police are asking the public for information as they search for a missing woman.

Officers announced Sunday evening they were searching for 67-year-old Rita Missori. She was last seen in the city’s south end in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5.

Police have described Missori as white and she was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, black and white tights as well as black and yellow running shoes.

If you have any information about where Missori may be, you’re asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).