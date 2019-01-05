Canada
January 5, 2019 3:45 pm

Man rescued after being buried up to his chest in east Toronto

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

A man was rescued Saturday afternoon after he was buried up to his chest while doing excavation work.

Dave Kotyk / Global News
A A

Toronto Fire Services says a man has been rescued after he was buried up to his chest while doing excavation work in the city’s east end Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews received a call around 1:15 p.m. for reports of a man who had been buried on Sammon Avenue near Mortimer and Coxwell avenues.

READ MORE: Burn injuries of child found in east-end Toronto deemed accident: police

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located the man, who was buried up to his chest.

He was still breathing, and crews were able to get him out and stabilize him.

The man was treated at the scene.

READ MORE: Man dead after industrial accident at construction site in Toronto’s east end

Toronto fire Capt. Stephan Powell told Global News that it appears the man was doing plumbing work at the time and was excavating near the front porch of a house when the ground caved in.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

The home on which the man was working when he became buried. Toronto fire says he was digging in the front of the house.

Dave Kotyk / Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coxwell avenue
man buried up to his chest Toronto
Ministry of Labour
Mortimer Avenue
Sammon Avenue
Stephan Powell
Toronto
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.