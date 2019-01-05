Man rescued after being buried up to his chest in east Toronto

Toronto Fire Services says a man has been rescued after he was buried up to his chest while doing excavation work in the city’s east end Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews received a call around 1:15 p.m. for reports of a man who had been buried on Sammon Avenue near Mortimer and Coxwell avenues.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located the man, who was buried up to his chest.

He was still breathing, and crews were able to get him out and stabilize him.

The man was treated at the scene.

Toronto fire Capt. Stephan Powell told Global News that it appears the man was doing plumbing work at the time and was excavating near the front porch of a house when the ground caved in.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.