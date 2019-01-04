Rockets back in action, will play Prince George, Kamloops this weekend

It’s another back-to-back weekend for the Kelowna Rockets this Friday and Saturday.

Tonight, the Rockets (17-17-3-0, 37 pts.) will host the Prince George Cougars (12-21-1-2, 27 pts.). Then, on Saturday, Kelowna will visit the Kamloops Blazers (14-17-2-1, 31 pts.) for their third meeting in eight days.

Game times will be 7:05 p.m. in Kelowna, and 7 p.m. in Kamloops.

Last weekend, the Rockets split a home-and-home set with the Blazers. Kelowna lost 3-2 in overtime in Kamloops on Friday, Dec. 28, then won 2-1 on home ice on Saturday, Dec. 29.

“We’re used to these guys,” Rockets assistant captain Kyle Topping said of the Blazers. “We kind of know what the Cougars and Blazers game styles are because we play them so many times. Our coaches have done a great job of preparing us and telling us what to expect.”

Friday’s match will be the sixth of nine meetings this season between the two teams. The Cougars have won three of the five games, though the last two went to overtime.

Rockets vs. Cougars season series:

Sept. 26 at Kelowna: Cougars 4, Rockets 2

Sept. 28 at Prince George: Cougars 3, Rockets 2

Sept. 28 at Prince George: Rockets 5, Cougars 2

Oct. 27 at Kelowna: Rockets 4, Cougars 3 (OT)

Nov. 14 at Prince George: Cougars 4, Rockets 3 (OT)

The Rockets and Cougars will next play Jan. 11-12 in Prince George. The season series wraps up at Prospera Place on February 8th.

In B.C. Division standings, the second-place Rockets are 11 points behind the front-running Vancouver Giants (23-11-2-0, 48 pts.).

Kelowna is tied for second with the Victoria Royals (18-15-1-0, 37 pts.), who traded their top player and scorer, Dante Hannoun, to the Prince Albert Raiders on Thursday.

The Blazers are fourth with 31 points while the Cougars are fifth and last with 27 points.

Rockets vs. Blazers season series:

Sept. 21 at Kamloops: Blazers 4, Rockets 1

Sept. 22 at Kelowna: Blazers 3, Rockets 1

Jan. 4 at Kamloops: Blazers 3, Rockets 2 (OT)

Jan. 5 at Kelowna: Rockets 2, Blazers 1

The Rockets and Blazers will see each other another five times after Saturday. The two teams will wrap up their season series with another home-and-home series March 8-9.