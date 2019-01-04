Good Samaritan leaves $50 to stranger after break-in on New Year’s Day

A Vancouver woman wants to thank the stranger who helped after her car was broken into on New Year’s Day.

Natasha, who asked that her last name not be used, said she and her boyfriend spent New Year’s Eve moving back in with his mother, who lives in the West Point Grey area, in an effort to save money for university.

The next morning, she received a knock on the door from a passerby who noticed the rear window to her hatchback had been smashed.

READ MORE: From rescued puppies to Good Samaritans: Global BC’s heartwarming stories of 2018

Natasha and her boyfriend spent the morning cleaning up the mess, talking to an insurance agent and trying to find a repair shop open on New Year’s Day.

WATCH: Global News coverage of Good Samaritans

Later that day, her boyfriend’s sister went for a walk and found an envelope on the doorstep. It contained a $50 bill and a handwritten note that read:

“I’m sorry to see that your rear window was broken. Please accept this gift to help with the expense. May the rest of 2019 look brighter than today! God bless you.”

She has no idea who gave her the note, but suspects it was one of the people who passed by on the street as she dealt with the aftermath of the break-in.

“I cannot believe how sweet that person is for doing something like that for a total stranger,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘Still good people out there’: Vancouver man tails dog thief to rescue stolen pup

She said she is grateful for the money, which will help towards the deductible. More importantly, she said the note made her feel welcome in a neighbourhood where she doesn’t know anyone.

“A complete stranger doing something like that for me is just so sweet and really meant a lot after such a long, frustrating day.

“The note just made my day. It was so nice to have someone so sweet to reach out and just say sorry for something like that happening and try to give me a better start to the new year.”

Natasha said she hopes to get her car fixed over the weekend.