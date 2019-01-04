More charges for alleged River Heights property crime duo

Two men arrested Dec. 18 for a wide range of River Heights property crimes have been slapped with additional charges, say police.

After initially detaining the two suspects, police continued the investigation and turned up a number of stolen items at an Elm Street home and a storage locker in the Tuxedo industrial area.

Jacob Alexander Barsalou, 23, now faces an additional 10 counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000. Nathaniel Leigh Chepesky, 25, faces 11 counts of the same charge.

READ MORE: Two men arrested in River Heights property-crime spree

Among the stolen items were bicycles, tools, a jacket, and lots of mail stolen from homes throughout the River Heights neighbourhood.

Police are asking Winnipeggers to report stolen property via the non-emergency phone line at 204-986-6222 or online at winnipeg.ca/police/report.

WATCH: Patio furniture, ping pong table stolen from yards in River Heights, neighbours say