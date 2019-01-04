Tiny Township man charged after allegedly fleeing scene of collision, climbing tree: OPP

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into guard rail posts and drove into the ditch along Highway 93 in Tiny Township, police say.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Dec. 23 just after 4:30 p.m., officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into the guard rail and entered the ditch along Highway 93.

Officers located the vehicle, but were unable to find the driver.

Police say the K-9 unit was called in to assist and the driver was located in a tree.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly driving into scene of collision on Hwy. 12

Once on the ground, police say 37-year-old Richard Gosselin from Tiny Township was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration 80 milligrams or more, operation while prohibited, obstructing a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to remain, driving with liquor readily available, failure to report damage to property on highway and failure to report an accident.

According to police, Gosselin was released from custody following a bail hearing in Barrie and is scheduled to appear in court in Midland on Jan. 31.

Police say his demolished vehicle has been impounded for seven days.