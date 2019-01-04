Peterborough County OPP charge 2 dozen drivers during Festive R.I.D.E. campaign
Peterborough County OPP’s Festive R.I.D.E. campaign led to a dozen people being charged with impaired driving.
The campaign — which began on Nov. 23 and ended on Jan. 2 — saw officers conduct 252 spot checks. During that time, OPP also issued 12 warn range licence suspensions and 12 people with Criminal Code driving offences related to alcohol consumption.
READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP RIDE check seizes knives, drugs
“Peterborough County OPP remind motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol,” OPP stated.
“Use a designated driver, utilize a cab or public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgments.”
WATCH: Mandatory breathalyzer tests are now in effect in Canada
Provincially, the OPP laid 539 alcohol/drug-impaired charges during 10,270 RIDE stops.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.