Peterborough County OPP charge 2 dozen drivers during Festive R.I.D.E. campaign

Peterborough County OPP’s Festive R.I.D.E. campaign led to a dozen people being charged with impaired driving.

The campaign — which began on Nov. 23 and ended on Jan. 2 — saw officers conduct 252 spot checks. During that time, OPP also issued 12 warn range licence suspensions and 12 people with Criminal Code driving offences related to alcohol consumption.

“Peterborough County OPP remind motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol,” OPP stated.

10,270 #OPP ride stops resulting in 539 alcohol/drug-impaired charges and 384 drivers issued with warn range suspensions during #FestiveRide campaign. Harsher penalties are now in place to combat impaired driving. #ImpairedIsImpaired, please #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/wdyhWex798 — Ontario Prov Police (@OPP_News) January 4, 2019

“Use a designated driver, utilize a cab or public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgments.”

Provincially, the OPP laid 539 alcohol/drug-impaired charges during 10,270 RIDE stops.