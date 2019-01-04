Kamloops RCMP close off downtown section amid unconfirmed report of explosive device

Police in Kamloops, B.C., have closed a section of the city’s downtown core as they investigate an unconfirmed report of an explosive device.

According to Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Kelly Butler, the 400 to 600 blocks of Victoria Street are closed, as is part of Fifth Avenue, from Seymour Street to Lansdowne Street.

This is the second explosive device report that Kamloops RCMP have dealt with in the past month.

In mid-December, bomb threats were emailed to several businesses in B.C.’s Interior, including Kamloops. The threats were part of a North America-wide scam, with the sender threatening to detonate a bomb if a cryptocurrency ransom wasn’t paid.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Dec. 13, 2018) Bomb threats sent via email to businesses across Canada, US

The RCMP deemed those threats to be a scam, stating: “If you have been the recipient of one of these email threats, do not respond to the Bitcoin demand.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.