Calgary police recover stolen 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

Calgary police have recovered a classic car that was reported stolen in October 2018.

Police said the blue 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle was allegedly stolen from the 100 block of Crowfoot Way N.W. sometime between 1 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2018.

The car was found by patrol officers and investigators from the auto theft team on Jan. 2 in a garage in the 3000 block of Dover Road S.E., police said in a news release Friday.

“It is believed that the garage had been rented for the purpose of hiding the stolen vehicle,” police said.

Police said the Chevrolet Chevelle was found with some damage to the trunk, steering wheel and dashboard.

Police said they also found a stolen 2019 Cargo Mate Utility trailer, which had been taken from a southeast Calgary parking lot on Nov. 28, 2018. The trailer had just been purchased a few hours prior to being stolen, according to police.

“It is likely that thieves were preparing to use the trailer to transport the Chevelle out of Calgary when our officers recovered it,” said Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley of the Calgary Police Service District Support Unit.

“Assistance from the public is crucial in recovering stolen vehicles. Anyone who rents out their garage, parking space or property for people to store vehicles needs to be aware of what is being stored on their property and needs to do their due diligence to ensure the vehicles they are storing aren’t stolen.”

Officers also recovered the dashboard unit of a stolen Dodge Ram 2500 in 2018, however, police said: “There is no indication that this theft is related to the theft of the trailer and Chevelle.”

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

