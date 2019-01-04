Steelheads edge Petes 6-5 in shootout

The Mississauga Steelheads rallied twice from two-goal deficits and went on to edge the Peterborough Petes 6-5 in a shootout on Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Brady Hinz, Zach Gallant, Nick Robertson, Cameron Butler and Chris Paquette all scored for the Petes in regulation. Paquette, Robertson, Nick Isaacson, Declan Chisholm, Erik Čermák, Liam Kirk, Austin Osmanski and Adam Timleck each added single assists.

Hunter Jones stopped 39 of 44 shots for the Petes as well as two of four Mississauga shootout attempts. Semyon Der-Arguchintsev was the only Pete to score in the shootout.

The Petes were zero for four on the power play and three for six on the penalty kill. They fall to 20-16-0-1 on the season.

The Petes’ next games are Friday in Kingston and Sunday in Mississauga. They’re back on home ice for a three-game home stand, starting with the rival Oshawa Generals on Jan. 10 at 7:05pm.