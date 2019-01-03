Wanted man considered a threat to the public: Sicamous RCMP

Police in B.C.’s Shuswap region are looking for a wanted man after an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him on Wednesday.

Sicamous RCMP confirmed that Michael Trosky is wanted on a number of outstanding warrants, and that a “heavy police presence” occurred along Kappel Street on Jan. 2.

A Sicamous resident reached out to Global News at the time, stating police could be seen along the street.

Police said they attempted to arrest the 28-year-old, who was believed to be in a Kappel Street residence.

Taking part in the attempted arrest was the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT), the Southeast District Traffic Services, Salmon Arm and Sicamous RCMP and police dog services.

Police said as officers conducted surveillance and secured the area, they observed a male believed to be Trosky depart a residence in a vehicle with a female.

Police said an ERT member blocked the vehicle’s path with his truck while another police member boxed in the driver’s side of the vehicle – reportedly causing heavy damage to the vehicle and light damage to the police vehicle — so the driver could not flee.

Both were arrested, but police said the driver wasn’t Trosky. However, the man was arrested for prohibited driving and was later released with a court date.

Police say the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The female was released without charges.

Regarding the residence, police say officers ordered the occupants inside the residence to exit, and that a female tenant complied. Police say they safely cleared the residence, but Trosky wasn’t located.

Trosky, according to investigators, is wanted for evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to comply, breach of probation and theft. He is also reportedly wanted for two separate flight from police incidents.

Trosky is described as being an Indigenous male with black hair and brown eyes, is six-foot-two and weighs 186 pounds.

“Given the flight risk that Trosky poses and the disregard for public safety that he has exhibited in previous arrest attempts, we consider that Trosky is a threat to the public,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“We ask that anyone with information about his current whereabouts contact their local police services. And if Trosky is seen, we ask the public to immediately contact 911 and to not approach him.”

Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Trosky is asked to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.