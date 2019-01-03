Halifax Regional Police on scene of man allegedly barricaded in apartment with knife

Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a man who has barricaded himself in a Dartmouth apartment with a knife.

Police say at approximately 6:42 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building on Alderney Drive in Dartmouth for a report of a male causing a disturbance.

When officers attempted to speak to the man at an apartment he refused to open the door and indicated he was armed with a knife.

READ MORE: New Brunswick RCMP looking for owner of bracelet left at site of alleged theft

Multiple officers, including crisis negotiators, are on scene and police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

Halifax police say their investigation is ongoing.

More to come