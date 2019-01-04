Scott Thompson: China, not the nice customer we thought?

Two Canadians are still being held in China, with very limited information about their whereabouts, treatment or condition.

This after a Huawei CFO, who awaits extradition to the U.S. for misleading banks about transactions linked to Iran violating sanctions against that country, is out on bail and living in her Vancouver mansion.

China cryptically revealed the two Canadians "without a doubt" have broken Chinese laws but still won't say what crimes were committed.

Chinese government officials are saying it’s not “convenient” to discuss the alleged national security threats — this while the Huawei CFO is treated like royalty here in comparison.

The United States, Australia and the European Union, including Germany and France, have all issued support for Canada, which is perhaps why China released these statements Thursday, attempting to clear the air.’

The U.S. has also renewed a travel advisory, quoting the Huawei case, warning China can use “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” and an “exit ban” to detain foreigners.

What is odd is that the Canadian government has issued no such travel warning for Canadians despite the tourism minister cancelling her visit there last month, and it is our citizens who are being detained.

READ MORE: U.S. updates travel warning for China as diplomatic tensions simmer

Perhaps it is time to stop viewing this part of the world solely as the golden goose that will pad (or even save) the western economy, and instead for what it truly is: a region governed by the Communist Party of China, which has little regard for human rights in search of world domination.

Maybe that’s more important than buying and selling cheap stuff.

