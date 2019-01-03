Sparkling Hill Resort in Kelowna changes policy, says no to children under 16

Sparkling Hill Resort in Kelowna says its guests’ peace of mind comes first. So much so that the resort is closing its doors to children under the age of 16, and that it will also no longer host weddings or wedding-related events.

In an email to Global News on Thursday, the resort said “in staying true to our vision as a destination health and wellness resort, we strive to provide an immersive, peaceful experience to our guests. Children under the age of 16 had already not been permitted in our KurSpa, and as of January 1, 2019, we have extended this age limit to the rest of the resort including guest rooms and other common areas in order to preserve this truly relaxing environment for our guests.

“We are first and foremost a wellness destination and have created this policy to honour the needs of our wellness guests.

Regarding Sparkling Hill no longer hosting wedding-elated events, the resort said “while we do not wish to cause disappointment for guests looking to hold their engagement parties, ceremonies, receptions, or other wedding related events at the resort, our primary focus is to provide a serene environment with minimal disruptions to our health and wellness patrons.

“In order to ensure that the needs of our wellness guests do not conflict with the needs of our wedding guests, we have chosen to decline all inquiries for these types of private events at Sparkling Hill.”