Eric Tillman out as Tiger-Cats GM, Jim Barker joins front office

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are welcoming former Toronto Argonauts general manager Jim Barker to their football operations staff.

Barker, 62, has been named Football Operations Consultant in Hamilton.

The four-time Grey Cup winner was the Argos’ head coach twice and was the general manager in Toronto for seven seasons before being fired after the 2016 season.

Spencer Zimmerman has left his post as Toronto’s assistant GM to be Hamilton’s Director of U.S. Scouting.

Hamilton has also promoted Drew Allemang and Shawn Burke to Senior Directors of Personnel and Co-Manager of Football Operations.

Rich Massaro has been appointed as Hamilton Coordinator of U.S. Scouting while Spencer Boehm is the team’s Coordinator of Canadian Scouting.

The additions to the Ticats’ front office comes after the departure of General Manager Eric Tillman, whose contract expired at the end of the December.

“We want to thank Eric Tillman for his many positive contributions to the Tiger-Cats organization and wish him well in his future endeavours.” – #Ticats CEO Scott Mitchell (@ticatmitchell) pic.twitter.com/I7I9oeO6Ua — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) January 3, 2019

Tillman is rumoured to be joining the new Atlantic Schooners.

Tillman had been with the Ticats since 2013 when he joined the franchise as a consultant under former football operations director/head coach Kent Austin.

The 61-year-old Tillman was promoted to Hamilton’s GM in 2016.