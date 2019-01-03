Saskatoon police searching for man who threatened self-harm

Saskatoon police are asking for help in finding a man who has threatened to harm himself.

Abdullah Al-Masum, 30, left his home in the 10-block of Stephenson Crescent just before midnight on Jan. 2. He has not been seen since.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being after being alerted to comments regarding self-harm made online.

Al-Masum is five-foot eight, with short black hair, and wears glasses. Police said he may be riding a blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Al-Masum is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

