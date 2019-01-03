17-year-old driver suffers serious injuries in collision with tractor trailer in Colchester County

A 17-year-old girl is recovering from serious injuries after her vehicle collided with a tractor trailer in Colchester County Thursday morning.

RCMP say the collision happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Pleasant Valley Road near the Highway 102 overpass.

According to police, the small car crossed the centre line while driving on a curve in the road and collided with the tractor trailer.

READ MORE: Single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash on Nova Scotia highway sends one to hospital

The teen driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was extricated from the vehicle by the Brookfield and Stewiacke volunteer fire departments.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance in Truro, but later airlifted to Halifax.

The Mounties say her injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

READ MORE: Three injured after car and tractor trailer collide in Koblec, N.S.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

A section of the road was closed for a couple hours while police and emergency personnel were on scene. The investigation into the collision continues.