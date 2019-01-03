Victim in Elmwood homicide identified, police looking for info

Police have identified a Winnipeg man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

Adam Travis Martin, 31, was found just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, outside a Nairn Avenue residence.

Martin had been shot and was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The police Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

