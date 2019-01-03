Grenville OPP respond to four tractor trailer collisions in one day

Grenville OPP had a busy morning in Augusta Township on Jan. 3, responding to four collisions involving tractor trailers on one stretch on Highway 401.

READ MORE: OPP say crews responding to more than 50 crashes as snowfall coats GTA roads

The collisions happened between the Maitland and Prescott exits on the highway.

‼️Hwy 401 W/B x1 lane blocked at Prescott due to this collision. Minor injuries reported. Highways are extremely slippery in the area. Please use caution on your morning commute!‼️ pic.twitter.com/cHMXr4S3nk — XBR Brockville (@XBR_Traffic) January 3, 2019

Police say the first collision happened some time before 6:30 a.m. — a tractor trailer was travelling westbound when police claim it collided with a cement barrier that divides the westbound and eastbound lanes.

WATCH: Tractor trailer on fire on Highway 102

According to an OPP news release, the remaining collisions occurred after 8 a.m., when three tractor trailers, two going westbound and one travelling eastbound, exited the highway and went into the centre ditch.

Despite the high number of collisions, police say there were no injuries.

Over the evening and into the morning, the region received several centimetres of snow. Police are reminding drivers to be cautious when driving in winter conditions.