Peterborough man accused to assaulting nightclub security guard

A Peterborough man faces an assault with a weapon charged following an altercation a Peterborough nightclub in late December.
Peterborough police say on Dec. 29, around 1:45 a.m., officers attended a downtown nightclub for a report of an assault.
READ MORE: Peterborough police search for 2nd suspect in alleged ‘bear spray’ convenience store robbery
Police say it was reported that while outside the establishment, a man threw a rock and struck a security guard.
Evan Mikneil Gilbert, 21, of Keene Road, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.