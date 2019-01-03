Peterborough man accused to assaulting nightclub security guard

A Peterborough man faces an assault with a weapon charged following an altercation a Peterborough nightclub in late December.

Peterborough police say on Dec. 29, around 1:45 a.m., officers attended a downtown nightclub for a report of an assault.

Police say it was reported that while outside the establishment, a man threw a rock and struck a security guard.

Evan Mikneil Gilbert, 21, of Keene Road, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15.