Innisfil man charged with mischief after property damaged: South Simcoe police

Police say the man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in February.

A man has been charged with mischief after a home in Innisfil was damaged, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, officers were called to a home in Innisfil on Tuesday at around 8 a.m., after receiving a report of a man allegedly damaging property.

Police say a lengthy verbal dispute between a man and his wife resulted in the home being damaged.

Officers say a 32-year-old man from Innisfil was arrested.

According to police, the man suffered minor injuries during the incident and was transported to the North Division, where he was treated by paramedics.

Police say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in February.

