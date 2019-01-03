Brandon police seeking teenage boy missing since Christmas Eve

The Brandon Police Service has put out a call for the public’s help in finding a young boy.

Josh Beaulieu, 14, has been missing since Dec. 24.

Josh is described as 5’6″ and weighing approximately 115 lbs.

Police says he has a slim build, fair complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

