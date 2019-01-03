missing person
January 3, 2019

Brandon police seeking teenage boy missing since Christmas Eve

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Josh Beaulieu is pictured.

Brandon Police
The Brandon Police Service has put out a call for the public’s help in finding a young boy.

Josh Beaulieu, 14, has been missing since Dec. 24.

Josh is described as 5’6″ and weighing approximately 115 lbs.

Police says he has a slim build, fair complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

Boy
Brandon
Brandon Police Service
Child
Christmas Eve
information
Josh Beaulieu
Missing
missing person
Missing Teenager
Police
Public Assistance

