Brandon police seeking teenage boy missing since Christmas Eve
The Brandon Police Service has put out a call for the public’s help in finding a young boy.
Josh Beaulieu, 14, has been missing since Dec. 24.
Josh is described as 5’6″ and weighing approximately 115 lbs.
Police says he has a slim build, fair complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brandon police at 204-729-2345.
