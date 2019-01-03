Young First Nation teen missing from North Okanagan
A 14-year-old Spallumcheen girl has been missing since Sunday, Dec. 30, and RCMP are asking for help finding her.
Haven “Jack” Williams disappearance is out of character, according to police.
“Police are very concerned for Haven’s health and well-being,” RCMP said on Wednesday.
Williams is described as having:
- Black hair
- Is of medium build
- A height of five-foot-six
Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is urged to contact local police of by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
