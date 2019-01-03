Canada
January 3, 2019 12:49 am

Young First Nation teen missing from North Okanagan

Haven "Jack" Williams has been missing since Dec. 30. The teen may identify as a boy.

A 14-year-old Spallumcheen girl has been missing since Sunday, Dec. 30, and RCMP are asking for help finding her.

Haven “Jack” Williams disappearance is out of character, according to police.

“Police are very concerned for Haven’s health and well-being,” RCMP said on Wednesday.

Williams is described as having:

  • Black hair
  • Is of medium build
  • A height of five-foot-six

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is urged to contact local police of by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

 

