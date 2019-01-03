Kelowna RCMP issue plea for help locating man missing since October

An Okanagan mom is asking for help finding her son, a 19-year-old Kelowna man, who last contacted his family in October.

“It’s been too long since we’ve heard from him,” Cherie Tessier posted on Facebook on Wednesday. “Hopefully this message finds him.”

Kelowna RCMP said they don’t believe Lucas Tessier-Maynard is in the Okanagan area anymore, however, they don’t have any indication where he may be.

“No one has seen or heard from him since October 16, 2018,” they said in a press release. “Kelowna RCMP are looking for any information that may lead to his location or confirmation of his well-being. It is out of character for him to be missing for this period of time and he has no known means of support.”

Friends of the young man responded to his mother’s post with concern.

The family reported him missing on Dec. 28.

“I worked with Lucas at Johnny’s Meats. My heart hurts to hear about this,” Alana Boyko said.

His mother said the lack of contact from him is, “Strange, even for him.”

“I get teenage angst but he hasn’t picked up Christmas money! We [are] worried,” she wrote in response to questions on her social media post.

Some suggested he may have headed for Thunder Bay, Ont.

His mother was skeptical, but open to suggestions.

“I wish if you see him tell him we said hi and to call his mother!!!”

Tessier-Maynard is described as having::

Brown eyes

Brown hair

A slim build (he is approximately 110 pounds)

A height of about five-foot-seven

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lucas Tessier-Maynard is urged to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers , either by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.