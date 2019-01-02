RCMP warn public about recent thefts in Fort Macleod

Recent thefts in the town of Fort Macleod have prompted the RCMP to send a warning out to the public.

On Dec. 24 and Dec. 27, 2018, several businesses in Fort Macleod were broken into by thieves, according to police.

On Christmas Eve, a red, 1996 Ford service truck was stolen from a business located on Highway 785 near Highway 2, police said.

The truck had a red toolbox on the back.

Three other businesses in the town’s industrial area on 12 Street also had vehicles entered and damaged in an attempt to steal them, police said.

One business, in the 500 block of 12 Street, had a vehicle actually stolen. It was a 1998 black Dodge Ram with a flat deck.

Police said other items were also taken, including tools.

RCMP said the thefts may have occurred over the same period of time and believe they could be connected to the same people.

Anyone with information about these crimes can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200.

