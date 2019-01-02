Winnipeg police watchdog investigating New Year’s Eve arrest that led to punctured lung

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is looking into an incident in which a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital with broken ribs and a punctured lung after being arrested by police.

The police watchdog said Wednesday that the man was arrested at the scene of an in-progress break-in on Boyd Avenue Monday, and that force was used in the arrest.

READ MORE: No charges for Winnipeg cops in collapsed lung incident at Siloam Mission

Due to his serious injuries, the IIU is mandated to investigate.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

WATCH: Winnipeg mayor says meth crisis is taking a toll on city resources