Vernon RCMP seeking identity of elderly porch pirate

An elderly woman is suspected of being a porch pirate, and police are asking for public assistance in identifying her.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they have video surveillance of the Caucasian female stealing a small parcel that was left on a doorstep on Tamarack Drive in Vernon. The porch theft took place at approximately 4 p.m. on Boxing Day, with the woman approaching the front door and ringing the doorbell. No one answered, so police say she helped herself to the package and casually walked away.

“The RCMP are looking to the public in hopes that someone recognizes this suspect so police can speak with her,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “The suspect is not known to the victim and their family and had no reason for being at that particular residence that day.”

The suspect is described as an elderly Caucasian female, with short grey hair, wearing glasses and a grey jacket. Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.