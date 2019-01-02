Crime
January 2, 2019 1:29 pm

Steinbach man goes on New Year’s Day rampage, fights police

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP Steinbach detachment.

RCMP
A A

A Steinbach man faces a number of charges after a Tuesday morning rampage that included two assaults, a fight with police, and a break-and-enter to a parked vehicle.

Steinbach RCMP say they were called to a home on McKenzie Avenue to deal with a disturbance, when they saw the suspect breaking into a nearby vehicle.

After fighting with police, the suspect was arrested.

Police went into the residence and found a 28-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Story continues below

She was taken to the local hospital and later transferred to hospital in Winnipeg, where she’s in stable condition.

A 35-year-old man was also injured when he tried to help the first victim.

READ MORE: Suspect who allegedly assaulted Winnipeg police skips court date

Harvey Delorme, 27, faces charges of assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and mischief under $5,000.

Delorme is in custody and will appear in court in Winnipeg Wednesday.

The investigation continues.

WATCH: Winnipeg police blame peace officer assaults on meth

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
assault on police
Break And Enter
RCMP Manitoba
Steinbach
Steinbach RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News