Steinbach man goes on New Year’s Day rampage, fights police
A Steinbach man faces a number of charges after a Tuesday morning rampage that included two assaults, a fight with police, and a break-and-enter to a parked vehicle.
Steinbach RCMP say they were called to a home on McKenzie Avenue to deal with a disturbance, when they saw the suspect breaking into a nearby vehicle.
After fighting with police, the suspect was arrested.
Police went into the residence and found a 28-year-old woman with serious injuries.
She was taken to the local hospital and later transferred to hospital in Winnipeg, where she’s in stable condition.
A 35-year-old man was also injured when he tried to help the first victim.
Harvey Delorme, 27, faces charges of assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and mischief under $5,000.
Delorme is in custody and will appear in court in Winnipeg Wednesday.
The investigation continues.
